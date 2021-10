Srinagar: Militants Thursday evening hurled a grenade on a CRPF bunker at Safa Kadal here and there was no loss of life or property in the incident.

Public Relations Officer, CRPF, Abraham Pankaj said that grenade was hurled on the CRPF bunker, but it missed the target. “There was explosion but no loss of life or property,” he said.

After the incident a Cordon and Search Operation was carried out in the area and no one was arrested.