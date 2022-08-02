Grenade lobbed at police post, search operation in Gool

Ramban: Security forces launched a massive joint search operation in Ind and adjoining areas of Gool after suspected militants tried to target the Police Post (PP) Ind with a grenade on Tuesday morning.

The officials said that the attackers missed the target and the grenade exploded with a big bang outside the community kitchen established in a tin shed on the premises of Police Post Ind of Gool Police Station at 4:40 am on Tuesday.

“No loss of life or injury was reported in this incident,” they said.

Police sources said that a grenade was lobbed by some suspected militants at Police Post Ind Tuesday morning.