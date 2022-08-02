Grenade lobbed at police post, search operation in Gool

Ramban: Security forces launched a massive joint search operation in Ind and adjoining areas of Gool after suspected militants tried to target the Police Post (PP) Ind with a grenade on Tuesday morning.
The officials said that the attackers missed the target and the grenade exploded with a big bang outside the community kitchen established in a tin shed on the premises of Police Post Ind of Gool Police Station at 4:40 am on Tuesday.
“No loss of life or injury was reported in this incident,” they said.
Police sources said that a grenade was lobbed by some suspected militants at Police Post Ind Tuesday morning.
“However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the premises of the police post. The sound of the explosion was heard by the locals of the area. Soon after the incident, additional security forces comprising Army, Police, SOG, FSL teams, and dog squads of the paramilitary CRPF were rushed to the spot,” they said.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma and other police officers also visited the Police Post Ind to take stock of the situation.
Earlier, ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh tweeted that a grenade blast had occurred near the premises of Police Post Ind, which falls in the jurisdiction of Police Station Gool, Ramban.
SOG and Army teams were mobilised for a Cordon and Search Operation.
Soon after the incident, Police conducted searches and found a letter from the place where the grenade was thrown.
The letter mentioned the name of the outfit Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) and claimed responsibility for the explosion.
After the incident, a search operation was launched and a high alert was sounded across the district.