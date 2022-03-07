Grenade-throwing module busted in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Police in Awantipora have busted a grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terrorist associates and thereby averted major catastrophic terror attacks, a statement said on Monday.
“The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Aqib Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat son of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Ghulam Muhammad Ahanger son of Late Abdul Rehman Ahanger all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar son of Bashir Ahmad Najar resident of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral. Three hand grenades have been recovered from their possession” the statement said.
Waris Bashir Najar was involved in throwing grenade on Army camp at Mandoora on March 1 evening. “During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that they were carrying grenade throwing activities on the directions of Irshad Ahmed Bhat son of Late Fayaz Ahmed Bhat (slain HM Terrorist) resident of Wailoo Pattan who is currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar in a murder case and Mustakeem Ahmed Ahangar @Waheed son of Ghulam Muhammad Ahangar resident of Hafoo Tral who too is detained in Central Jail Srinagar in connection with smuggling of weapons case. Both Mustakeem and Irshad are coordinating terror activities even from Central Jail Srinagar” the statement added.
“In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 21/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated. More arrests are expected in the instant case once further links are investigated and established,” the statement said.