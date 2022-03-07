Grenade-throwing module busted in Awantipora: Police

Srinagar: Police in Awantipora have busted a grenade-throwing module linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT by arresting four terrorist associates and thereby averted major catastrophic terror attacks, a statement said on Monday.

“The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Aqib Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat son of Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Ghulam Muhammad Ahanger son of Late Abdul Rehman Ahanger all residents of Haffu Tral and Waris Bashir Najar son of Bashir Ahmad Najar resident of Sheikh Mohalla Chewa Uller, Tral. Three hand grenades have been recovered from their possession” the statement said.