Grief, composure, condolences at fallen Police officer’s residence

Srinagar: In the heart of Humhama, a quiet corner of Srinagar, an air of sorrow hung heavy over the residence of retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ghulam Hassan Bhat.

He may have been a tough cop during his tenure in the J&K Police Department, which, many believe, could be one of the reasons why he was able to maintain his composure at the wreath-laying ceremony of his son Muhammad Hamayun Muzamil Bhat, who was killed in the line of duty in Kokernag encounter on Wednesday.

But the tragedy that has befallen his family demanded strength of an entirely different kind.

Ghulam Hassan Bhat was here to bid farewell to his son, a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The grief etched onto the retired IPS officer's face was impossible to conceal, despite his valiant attempts to maintain composure.