Grief engulfs Bihar village of street vendor killed in Kashmir

Lakhpura Parghari: A mix of grief and terror has engulfed this nondescript village in central Bihar which has lost one of its residents, a 30-year-old street vendor, to militants' bullets in Jammu and Kashmir.

The wails of Sunaina Devi pierced the shocked silence that suffused the Monday morning air at the village in Banka district, nearly 300 km from state capital Patna, as the bullet-riddled body of her son Arvind Kumar Sah arrived, two days after he was gunned down near Srinagar.

Sunaina Devi had been making plans for getting Arvind, the youngest of her five sons, married. She had called him up on the fateful day a few hours before he was killed.

"Arvind had been working hard, selling golgappas and saving money, with the dream of a better future. He hung up telling his mother that he was getting late for work and promised to call back in the evening. The evening never came," recalls Devendra Sah, the bereaved father, making futile attempts to look composed before bursting into tears.

The year has been a double whammy for the family, which also lost Babloo, an elder sibling of Arvind, to COVID 19 a few months ago.