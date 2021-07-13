Gross violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour being seen in parts of country: Govt

New Delhi: People are talking about the third wave of coronavirus as casually as a "weather update", the government said on Tuesday, noting that "gross violations" of Covid-appropriate behaviour being seen in several parts of the country can nullify the gains made so far in pandemic management.

Addressing a press conference on the pandemic situation in the country NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said globally, the third wave of COVID-19 is being seen and called on people to make efforts to ensure that it does not hit India.

"The world is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19. We have to join hands to ensure that the third wave doesn't hit India," he said.