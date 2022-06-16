GST Council to meet on June 28-29 in Srinagar

New Delhi: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 28 and 29 in Srinagar.

"The 47th meeting of the GST Council will be held on June 28-29, 2022 (Tuesday & Wednesday) in Srinagar," the finance minister's office tweeted.

This is the second time that the GST Council meeting is being held in Srinagar. Before the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on July 1, 2017, the 14th meeting of the Council was held on May 18 and 19 in the city. GST rates on 1,211 items were approved at the two-day meeting.