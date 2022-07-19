GST on daily use items: Fin Min says decision taken with all states onboard

The decision, she said, was taken by the GST Council, where all states are represented, through a consensus.

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the first two days of the monsoon session of Parliament virtually getting washed away due to vociferous protests by Opposition parties over the GST on daily use items and other issues.

"Is this the first time such food articles are being taxed? No. States were collecting significant revenue from foodgrain in the pre-GST regime. Punjab alone collected more Rs 2,000 crore on food grain by way of purchase tax. UP collected Rs 700 crore," she said. Sitharaman also cited VAT on rice levied prior to 2017 in Punjab Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Bihar to buttress her point.

However, the tweets did not give instances of levy of tax on pulses, paneer and lassi as has been the case now.