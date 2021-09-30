Gujarat ATS arrests Baramulla man in blast case

Baramulla: A man from Baramulla has been arrested in 2006 Ahmedabad-Kalupur railway station blast.

Sources said that a team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) with the help of J&K police nabbed one Mufti Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Rawathpora, Delina, from his village, here, recently.

After keeping him in police custody for few days, the arrested has been handed over to the Gujarat ATS for further investigation, sources said.

The arrested man, as per sources, was a student at a Dar-ul-Uloom in Gujarat when multiple blasts had occurred in the area in 2006.