Gujarat conman sent to judicial custody

Srinagar: A local court in Srinagar on Friday sent the Gujarat conman posing as ‘Additional Director PMO’ to judicial custody after his Police remand ended, officials said.

A local news gathering agency KDC said that the conman identified as Kiran Bhai Patel of Gujarat was produced in a Srinagar court through a videoconference as his Police remand ended on Friday following which the court sent him for judicial custody.

On his arrest in Srinagar, FIR No 19 of 2023 was registered against him at Police Station Nishat for criminal intention and indulging in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of Kashmir and by employing high degree of forged means.

“By resorting to cheating, forgery, and impersonation, he had duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits,” an official said. “The imposter had taken the J&K administration and security structure for a ride by securing Z-plus security cover, a bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio SUV, official accommodation at a five-star hotel, and a lot more.”