Gujarat conman’s 2 close aides being questioned in Police custody

Srinagar: Two associates of Kiran Bhai Patel, a conman from Gujarat, are being questioned in Police custody, a top official said Wednesday.

He said that the close aides of Gujarat conman Patel, who was posing as Additional Director of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), were under Police custody for the last few days.

They have been identified as Amit Pandya and Jai Sitapara.

"Both are being questioned by Police officials from Nishat Police Station. They have not been formally arrested yet but will continue to remain in Police custody till their questioning gets completed," a top Police official said.