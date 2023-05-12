Gulmarg all set to host G20 events

Baramulla: Gulmarg is all set to welcome tourism delegates from the G20 nations in the last week of May 2023.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar is supervising all the developmental and beautification works.
Sehrish has asserted that the stage was set and all preparations were in the final stage.
She exhorted the departments to push for a double shift of working in all the existing works in a time bound manner.
Sehrish emphasised on greater coordination and synergy among line departments for timely completion of developmental activities in Baramulla.
She also issued instructions to the concerned authorities for grass cutting along roads, routes, footpaths, closing manholes with lids, colour iron grills, making water fountains functional, smooth operation of streets lights, removing of debris and construction material from roads so that the establishments get charm and to boost aesthetics.
The official spokesman said that the Baramulla district administration was finalising all the related arrangements and the district was undergoing a major makeover amid a stringent security plan for the high-profile event.
He said that the event would have a huge impact on Baramulla district and there would be no curbs anywhere while schools, colleges, and the markets would remain open.
The spokesman said that the traffic on all routes would ply normally and to facilitate the foreign delegates, a proper traffic advisory would be issued in advance.
He said that welcome boards and signages have been erected in Gulmarg and the road to Gulmarg from Srinagar and the Narbal-Gulmarg stretch was being given a new look.
The spokesman said that to enhance the aesthetic value of the existing structures, footpaths and medians had been developed, traffic roads furnished, hoardings installed and government buildings and commercial building walls being painted in the district.