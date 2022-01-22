Gulmarg, other places in J&K receive snowfall

There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the valley as well, they said.

In Jammu region, several areas of twin districts Rajouri and Poonch also received fresh snowfall which adversely affected surface traffic in some areas.

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra too received snowfall this morning. Though the Yatra remained uninterrupted yet battery car and helicopter services were disrupted.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at most places in the valley last night settled above the freezing point. The mercury was several degrees above the normal for this time of the season at most places, the officials said.