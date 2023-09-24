Gulmarg receives season’s first snowfall

Srinagar: The Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received light snowfall on Sunday while rains lashed Kashmir plains in the evening, breaking a dry spell.

“There was a light snowfall in the upper reaches of Gulmarg last night,” MeT Director, Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir. “The ski resort also recorded an abrupt decrease in temperature.” He said that the maximum temperature at the ski resort on Sunday was 15 degrees Celsius, which is 3 degrees Celsius lower than Saturday.

Light rains lashed various parts of Kashmir late Sunday evening, bringing respite from the heat wave.

MeT officials here said that showers would continue for about 4 hours.

“Weather will be good from Monday morning,” they said, adding that there is no forecast of any heavy spell.

The Meteorological Department predicted a gradual decrease in temperature in the coming day.

Lotus said that there would be a gradual decrease in temperature across J&K with each passing day.