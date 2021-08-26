Gupkar Alliance has people with no vision: Tarun Chugh

“This is unfortunate that in the last seven decades, two families eclipsed the development of J&K. Now when people question them for their corrupt acts, they (read NC and PDP) talk about China or Pakistan. At times, (Farooq) Abdullah Sahib would remember Pakistan and sometimes Mehboobaji would recall China,” Chugh maintained.

Later responding to a separate query with regard to utterances of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti with regard to Taliban, Chugh mocked, “Mehboobaji is engrossed dreaming like Mungeri Lal (a fictional character). Only contrast is he would dream during nights but Mehboobaji is engaged in day- dreaming. But let me tell you, her dreams of Taliban entering India will never come true. The country is in safe hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will continue to be India”

“As per the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is passing through a transition from a “terrorism capital” to a “tourism capital.” The Prime Minister has made a commitment for all round development and security of J&K and BJP is steadfast in its approach to realise it in letter and spirit,” Chugh added.

He stated that BJP was growing under the “dynamic stewardship of its national president J P Nadda and J&K president Ravinder Raina” in the UT. Chugh reiterated that as per the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assembly elections would be held in J&K very soon.