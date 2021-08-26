Gupkar Alliance has people with no vision: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP national general secretary and in-charge J&K affairs Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that the leaders of Gupkar Alliance came together as they had “lost their faces and left with no vision.”
“Gupkar Alliance was nothing but a group of frustrated people, who had lost their ground,” he mocked. He averred that contrary to the vision of Abdullahs and Muftis, who resorted to ‘dynastic politics’ in J&K, BJP would give J&K its ruler through a democratic process.
Chugh, accompanied by J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders, was addressing media in a function organised at the party headquarter here.
Responding to questions related to Gupkar Alliance’s recent resolution seeking restoration of Article 370, 35-A and statehood of J&K, Chugh stated that PDP came into being to fight against “corrupt National Conference.”
“There was a time when PDP would describe Abdullahs as the most corrupt people who had looted J&K. Today she is hobnobbing with same Abdullahs. Does she not repent while compromising with her ideology now? Even if she does not, let me make it clear to all, here’s none going to come as she’s anticipating. This is India and it will remain so. Taliban can do no harm to it. It will never become Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan or China,” he said.
“This is unfortunate that in the last seven decades, two families eclipsed the development of J&K. Now when people question them for their corrupt acts, they (read NC and PDP) talk about China or Pakistan. At times, (Farooq) Abdullah Sahib would remember Pakistan and sometimes Mehboobaji would recall China,” Chugh maintained.
Later responding to a separate query with regard to utterances of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti with regard to Taliban, Chugh mocked, “Mehboobaji is engrossed dreaming like Mungeri Lal (a fictional character). Only contrast is he would dream during nights but Mehboobaji is engaged in day- dreaming. But let me tell you, her dreams of Taliban entering India will never come true. The country is in safe hands of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will continue to be India”
“As per the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K is passing through a transition from a “terrorism capital” to a “tourism capital.” The Prime Minister has made a commitment for all round development and security of J&K and BJP is steadfast in its approach to realise it in letter and spirit,” Chugh added.
He stated that BJP was growing under the “dynamic stewardship of its national president J P Nadda and J&K president Ravinder Raina” in the UT. Chugh reiterated that as per the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, assembly elections would be held in J&K very soon.