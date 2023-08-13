Gurez Valley likely to get connected to Kargil via Kaobal Gali

Bandipora: The scenic Gurez Valley located on the Line of Control, 85 km from Bandipora district headquarters, may soon get a major tourism boost as authorities are considering opening the traditional Gurez-Kargil road via Kaobal Gali.

The Gurez valley, which has witnessed a surge in tourist arrivals from far and wide in the past few years, offers new opportunities for local stakeholders to promote their businesses as homestays while hotels are mushrooming. To keep its eco-friendly nature intact, some local entrepreneurs have opened accommodations for stay in tents.

Surrounded by lush green landscape, the valley also offers a breathtaking view of Kishanganga River cutting across the valley with majestic pyramid shaped Habba Khatoon mountain in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, the administration has also been taking measures to develop new tourist spots within the valley and showcase its natural beauty and cultural heritage.

The road which connects last of the twin villages of Chakwali and Abdullan in Tulail region of Gurez via Kaobal (Kabul) Gali to Mushko Valley in Drass, Kargil had been closed for decades due to security reasons.