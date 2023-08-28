Gurez witnessed transformational changes in last 3 years: LG Sinha

Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Gurez Valley had witnessed transformational changes during the last three years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the ‘Shinon Meeras’, the Shina Cultural Centre, curated and developed by the Army and district administration, the LG said, “Gurez has witnessed transformational changes in the last three years. Our dedicated focus was to strengthen physical infrastructure, ensure adequate skilled manpower, and to provide a conducive atmosphere for new business enterprises to flourish. Our collective aim has been to convert today’s weakness into tomorrow’s strength.”

He highlighted the new initiatives taken to tap the tourism potential of Gurez.

“Tourism sector has witnessed a massive increase from earlier 700-800 tourists a year to 35,000 this year till August 15. Today, the increased tourist influx to Gurez has strengthened the local economy and is providing large employment opportunities to the people,” Sinha said.