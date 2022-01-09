Gurpurab celebrated with religious fervour across J&K

Srinagar: Gurpurab the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of Sikhs was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
Despite the cold weather conditions, devotees thronged the Gurdwaras in the city to attend special prayers and sermons.
The main function in Kashmir was observed at Chatti Padshahi and Shaheed Bunga Gurdwara Barzulla.
A large number of Sikhs from across Kashmir joined the special prayers at Chatti Padshahi.
Devotees expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by authorities for celebration of the festival.
Similar celebrations were also held in Gurdwaras in various areas including Amira Kadal, Jawahar Nagar, Allochibagh, Barzulla, Tral, Rangreth, Pattan, Baramulla and Jammu.
Inderjeet Singh Mehta, a senior leader of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, greeted the Sikh community, especially the Sikhs of J&K on the occasion.
“We should follow the footprints of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and learn from his sacrifices which he made for the well being of humanity, with respect to all communities,” he said.
He added that on the occasion of Gurpurab, Sikh community prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K. He said that Guru Gobind Singh Ji was one of the pioneers of Sikhism.
Mehta said the teachings of Guru Ji are quite relevant even in contemporary times, adding that the "people would prosper if they follow the teachings in letter and spirit."
He said that people, especially the members of Sikh community, should learn from the sacrifices offered by Guru Ji and others.
“Guru Ji adorned the Sikhs with the five K’s and transformed them into a martial community for the protection of humanity without any bias of caste, creed or religion,” Mehta said.
He said that people in Kashmir "have blessings of Guru Ji and it was his persuasion that motivated Guru Teg Bahadur to sacrifice his life for the safety and security of mankind."