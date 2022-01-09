Gurpurab celebrated with religious fervour across J&K

Srinagar: Gurpurab the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Guru of Sikhs was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Despite the cold weather conditions, devotees thronged the Gurdwaras in the city to attend special prayers and sermons.

The main function in Kashmir was observed at Chatti Padshahi and Shaheed Bunga Gurdwara Barzulla.