Gurpurab celebrated with religious fervour, enthusiasm across J&K

Srinagar: Gurpurab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji, was celebrated on Tuesday with great religious fervour and enthusiasm across Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the most celebrated Sikh Gurus and the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak is widely revered, and his birth anniversary is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti every year.

The day starts with an ‘Akhand Path’ where a 48-hour-long verse from the holy Guru Granth Sahib is recited across various Gurudwaras.

This year, the auspicious day was celebrated on Tuesday.

Guru Nanak Sahib, the founder of Sikhism was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in Shekhupura district in Pakistan, now Nanakana Sahib.