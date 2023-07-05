Gurupurab celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir

Srinagar: Gurupurab was celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir on Wednesday.

The religious places of Sikh community were full of devotees as people thronged Gurdwaras across Kashmir.

Gurupurab is the occasion that marks the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, the sixth Guru of Sikhs.

The main function was held in Srinagar's Chatti Padshahi Gurdwara near Kathi Darwaza where Kirtini Jathas (singers) and prominent Sikh clerics delivered lectures on the auspicious occasion.

The celebrations were also held in other Gurdwaras located at Amira Kadal, Jawahar Nagar, Allochi Bagh, Barzulla, and Rangreth while celebrations were held across Gurdwaras in north and south Kashmir as well as Jammu and Ladakh.

The devotees prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K and paid obeisance in various Gurdwaras throughout the day and offered special prayers.