Gurupurab celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir

Srinagar: Gurupurab was celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir on Wednesday.
The religious places of Sikh community were full of devotees as people thronged Gurdwaras across Kashmir.
Gurupurab is the occasion that marks the birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh Ji, the sixth Guru of Sikhs.
The main function was held in Srinagar's Chatti Padshahi Gurdwara near Kathi Darwaza where Kirtini Jathas (singers) and prominent Sikh clerics delivered lectures on the auspicious occasion.
The celebrations were also held in other Gurdwaras located at Amira Kadal, Jawahar Nagar, Allochi Bagh, Barzulla, and Rangreth while celebrations were held across Gurdwaras in north and south Kashmir as well as Jammu and Ladakh.
The devotees prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K and paid obeisance in various Gurdwaras throughout the day and offered special prayers.
“We spent the entire day in religious activities as we greeted our friends and families. This is an important occasion for our community and we are glad that everyone was able to participate and pray for peace and prosperity of Kashmir,” said a devotee.
Many community leaders said that satisfactory arrangements were made by the administration on the occasion.
Chairman of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the 6th Guru had a special connection with Kashmir as he had travelled across Kashmir and propagated the religion.
“The 6th Guru holds a special place in Kashmir as the religion witnessed a huge growth in Kashmir through our Guru’s numerous travels in Kashmir. He had a special impact on the Sikh community of Kashmir. The entire day was spent in religious activities. Langars and Kertans were the main part of the function in which a huge number of people participated,” he said.
Raina said, like every year, the Muslim community participated and provided all kinds of assistance during the festival.
He said that the Sikh community prayed for the brotherhood in Kashmir.
The Guru Hargobind Singh Ji is believed to have travelled to Kashmir in 1616 CE. There are Gurdwaras all across Kashmir in Guru Hargobind Singh Ji’s memory, prominent among them being Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi in Srinagar, which was built in 1819 CE.