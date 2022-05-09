Gusty winds, cloudburst claim 4 lives in Kashmir

Srinagar: As gusty winds and hailstorm struck parts of Kashmir on Monday afternoon, three members of a non-local family were killed due to a cloudburst in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, while a woman died in a windstorm in Anantnag.

A cloudburst hit a family residing adjacent to a brick kiln in Budgam claiming three lives.

As per officials, the cloudburst struck at ‘Star-BDB-255’ Brick Kiln located at Chandapora area of Budgam killing the trio from a single family.

As soon as the incident happened, the victims were rushed to District Hospital Budgam in a critical condition.