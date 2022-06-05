Hailstorm shatters farmers' dreams in Shopian

Sharif said that they belonged to marginalised Gujjar community and farming was the only source of their livelihood.

"We are poor people and the hailstorm has left us in dire straits", Sharif said.

Many farmers from the villages like Krachpathri and Chanchimarg said that they wouldn't be able to even recoup the production costs.

"We have spent thousands of rupees on pesticides and fertilizers, but the crop damaged due to hail stones will not fetch us enough money to pay the production cost ", said a distraught farmer from Krachpathri.