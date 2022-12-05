Hajin votes for electricity, roads

"We are voting to ensure that a candidate is elected and that development funds are distributed equally among Halqas," said Abdul Rahman, an elderly person. “The development works were hampered because no DDC candidate was chosen in 2020. So the time has come for us to exercise our democratic right to vote once more. It is time to see new developments."

Dressed in Pherans and heavy woolen clothes, women and men waited in long queues while security forces stood guard around the polling booths with semi-automatic rifles and riot gear.

In some areas, voters and election officials attempted to beat the bitter cold by burning leaves and sitting huddled around the bonfire.

Youth in low-lying Banyari village on the banks of Wular Lake lamented the lack of development for years.

"We don't have a road, drinking water is a problem, and despite casting uncounted ballots for previous regimes, we haven't seen any progress," said Nadeem, a youth.

Five candidates from National Conference, Peoples Conference, Bharatiya Janata Party, Apni Party and an independent are vying for Hajin-A DDC seat.