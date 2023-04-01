Hajj 2023 | Provisionally selected pilgrims asked to pay Rs 81,800 advance before April 7

Srinagar: The Executive Officer, J&K Hajj Committee Saturday issued a communiqué stating that as per the circular received from Hajj Committee of India, all the provisionally selected pilgrims are requested to deposit an advance of Rs 81,800 each upto April 7, 2023.

The payments can be made either online through www.hajcommittee.gov.in or in Hajj Committee of India account maintained with State Bank of India (SBI) or account maintained with UBI through any branch having core banking system by using unique Bank Reference Number in the Specified pay-in-slip on the website.

"In addition, the pilgrims of Kashmir division are also advised to deposit a hard copy of the pay-in-slip along with the original passport at Hajj House, Bemina, Srinagar by or before April 10, 2023," reads the notification.