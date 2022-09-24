HALTING FRUIT TRUCKS ON HIGHWAY | Transporters stage protest at Shopian fruit mandi

Shopian: Saturday morning dozens of distraught members of the Truck Transport Association Shopian gathered at the Aglar Fruit Mandi in Shopian to stage a peaceful protest against the halting of trucks along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Filled with transporters, fruit growers, and traders, the fruit mandi reverberated with slogans denouncing the pesky disruptions in the seamless movement of apple-laden trucks.

The transporters said that the fruit trucks do not show up at outstation Mandis on time, causing damage to the fruit.

“It takes a truck more than a week to reach Delhi,” Vice President of Truck Transport Association, Shopian Malik Jahangir said.