Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu signs MoU with NIFT Srinagar

Jammu: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at Udyog Bhawan on Thursday.

The MoU was signed in presence of Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Prashant Goyal and Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Director General NIFT, Rohit Kansal.

The objective of the MoU was to create a strategic and attractive packaging design solution for branding Jammu Handicraft and Handloom items in view of the enormous potential of this sector for growth, export, and wealth creation and also employment generation.