Handicrafts and Handloom Jammu signs MoU with NIFT Srinagar

Jammu: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu and National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here at Udyog Bhawan on Thursday.
The MoU was signed in presence of Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Prashant Goyal and Union Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles and Director General NIFT, Rohit Kansal.
The objective of the MoU was to create a strategic and attractive packaging design solution for branding Jammu Handicraft and Handloom items in view of the enormous potential of this sector for growth, export, and wealth creation and also employment generation.
Speaking on the occasion, Goyal appreciated the effort of entering into MoU with NIFT Srinagar as having professionally designed packaging prototypes, in tune with the market-demand, would definitely increase the sales of products vis-à-vis wage earnings of the artisans and weavers.
Rohit Kansal said that the Centre was willing to support the artisans and weavers of J&K in any capacity.
He said that they could offer courses to these craftsmen to upgrade and enhance their skills so that the products of these artisans would have value addition for better marketing.
Kansal said that the project envisions evolving a roadmap to create unique and sustainable packaging to add value to the artifacts of the Jammu cottage industry.
He said that this would give a unique packaging presentation having international standards besides determining the unique selling point of chosen Jammu Handicraft and Handloom goods.
As part of the MoU, packaging prototypes for products such as Basohli Paintings, Basohli Pashmina, Phulkari embroidery, Lathe Cum Lacquer products and Calico printing products are expected in the first phase.
The artisans and weavers present on the occasion gave their feedback regarding packaging and branding initiatives to the dignitaries present in the event.
Besides, prototypes packaging along with the trims that give product data and product care instructions for specified crafts would also be among the deliverables.
The MoU intends to empower the craftsmen of Jammu region by supporting them through better packaging and increased sales.
The MoU was signed between the two parties under the project ‘Designing innovative and sustainable packaging as a branding initiative for handicrafts and handloom sector of Jammu’.
Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Jammu, Vikas Gupta and Director National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar, Javid Ahmed Wani signed the MoU document.
Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Smita Sethi; MD JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir; MD Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, Atul Sharma and other officers of the Industries and Commerce Department were present on the occasion. KNS