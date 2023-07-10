Handing over of lost bag containing Rs 80,000 to pilgrim | Amit Shah appreciates 2 J&K Police personnel

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday appreciated the honesty of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a Head Constable (HC) of Jammu and Kashmir Police as they traced a woman pilgrim and returned her lost bag containing Rs 80,000 and some documents. Shah took to Twitter to applaud the acts of the two Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel terming their act "true heroism".

"True heroism lies in our acts of honour and honesty that leave an indelible mark on the lives we touch. ASI Darshan Kumar and HC Satpal of the J&K Police proved this saying correct. They found a bag that contained Rs 80,000, a mobile phone, and Yatra documents. They traced out its owner, a pilgrim, and handed it over to her. I appreciate them for being an example of integrity," Shah tweeted.

The tweet also carried the pictures of the two police personnel handing over the bag to the pilgrim who arrived at the Union Territory to offer her prayer at the sacred Amarnath cave pilgrimage situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas.