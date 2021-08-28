HANDWARA CASE|NIA files chargesheet against 7 accused

The probe agency spokesman said: “The case was initially registered in Police Station Handwara as case FIR no. 183/2020 dated 11.06.2020 wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted by the Police Naka party while coming from Baramullah to Handwara in his Hyundai Creta vehicle.

“During search in the vehicle cash amounting to Rs. 20,01,000/- and 2 Kgs of Heroin was recovered and seized. Further interrogation of Abdul Momin Peer led to recovery of 15 kgs of Heroin and cash amounting to Rs. 1.15 Crores. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-03/2020/NIA/JMU on 26.06.2020 and taken over the investigation.

“The investigation has established that above seven charge sheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), based across the border in Pakistan.

“The funds so generated were pumped for furtherance of militant activity in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir through a network of over ground workers ( OGWs). NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against six accused persons on 05.12.2020 in this case. Further investigation in the case continues.” the statement said.