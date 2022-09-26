Handwara fruit growers stage protest

Kupwara: Scores of fruit growers and merchants Monday raised slogans in Handwara Fruit Mandi against the halting of fruit-laden trucks along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. They said that the halting of fruit-laden trucks on the highway had left them facing losses due to which they were going through mental trauma.

“We are unable to figure out why fruit-laden vehicles are being unnecessarily stopped for several days at Banihal. We already suffered heavy losses during the last several years in natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic. The unnecessary stopping of fruit-laden trucks is adding to our miseries,” President of Fruit Mandi Handwara Muhammad Amin told Greater Kashmir.