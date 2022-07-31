Handwara minor killed in leopard attack

Kupwara: A four-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack at Monabal Haril area of Handwara, Police said Sunday. Police said that a leopard attacked the minor boy while he was playing in the courtyard of his house, leaving him critically injured.

“The boy was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Police said. “After conducting medico-legal formalities, his body was handed over to his legal heirs for last rites.”