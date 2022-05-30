Handwara teenager’s determination helps him overcome disability

Kupwara: 14-year old Parvaiz, an inhabitant of a Handwara village, is a person with disability but he doesn’t let it deter his day-to-day life, especially academics and co-curricular activities.
Despite having lost his left leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze, Parvaiz, presently studying in class 9 at Government High School Nowgam, aims to become a doctor.
Hailing from a remote village Nowgam in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub-district, Parvaiz lost the leg in a fire incident, when he was just six-months old.
Son of a labourer, Parvaiz walks almost two kilometres to reach school daily. “I leave for school at 9 am and it takes me more than one hour to reach school due to dilapidated road conditions. Similarly while returning back home, I face severe hardships while walking on one leg,” Parvaiz told Greater Kashmir.
“It feels bad to see other students reach school before me, who in fact leave for school after me. I have never left hope. I compete with the other students in all aspects, be it curricular or co-curricular activities,” Parvaiz said.
Parvaiz said that although the Social Welfare Department had provided him a wheelchair but due to dilapidated road conditions of his village, that was never put to use.
Parvaiz is an enthusiastic player of cricket and volleyball and if provided proper coaching, he has the ability to perform on bigger platforms. “Parvaiz plays with other students of his class and always gives them a tough time while displaying his all-round skills in both games,” Khursheed Ahmad, who teaches Parviaz at school, told Greater Kashmir.
“He is indeed an inspiration for those specially abled children who leave their studies halfway. His unwavering courage to come to school every day really inspires us,” Ahmad said.
Ghulam Ahmad Hajam, father of Parvaiz, said that due to financial constraints, he is unable to bear expenses for his son's medical treatment.
“Before getting him an artificial limb, my son has to undergo a surgery and the amount needed for surgery happens to be beyond my earnings,” he added.
He alleged that despite having approached the concerned department numerous times for an artificial limb, nobody has come forward for his son’s rescue.
Hajam has now appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for immediate intervention in this regard so that the hardships being faced by his son would end.