Handwara teenager’s determination helps him overcome disability

Kupwara: 14-year old Parvaiz, an inhabitant of a Handwara village, is a person with disability but he doesn’t let it deter his day-to-day life, especially academics and co-curricular activities.

Despite having lost his left leg at a very tender age to a massive blaze, Parvaiz, presently studying in class 9 at Government High School Nowgam, aims to become a doctor.

Hailing from a remote village Nowgam in north Kashmir’s Handwara sub-district, Parvaiz lost the leg in a fire incident, when he was just six-months old.