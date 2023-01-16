Hangul’s disturbed corridors hampering its movement in Kashmir

GLORY

Famed for its magnificent antlers with 11 to 16 points, Hangul (Cervus hanglu hanglu) or Kashmiri stag was once widely distributed in mountains of Kashmir. During early 20th century their number was believed to be about 3000 to 5000. Kashmir’s ‘shikar map’ prepared by Maharaja Hari Singh depicts distribution of Hangul in a radius of 40 km spreading from Keran in Kishenganga catchments over to Dorus in Lolab Valley, catchments in Bandipora, Tulail, Baltal, Aru, Tral and Kishtwar.

In view of its importance, Hangul enjoys the status of Union Territory animal of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the State animal in the erstwhile J&K state.

DECLINE

Gradually, the Hangul population declined to about 1000 to 2000 in 1947 and subsequently to 261 at present. The specie is under threat based on the vulnerability of population with regard to viability and structure, dwindling population, and habitat vulnerability.

Hangul is a critically-endangered specie as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) Red List of IUCN, Red List Data, a Schedule I Specie in Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Till date nine censuses have been carried out in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021 and the Hangul population estimates in the past were 197, 153, 127, 175, 218, 183, 214, 237, and 261.

The scientific studies have indicated a decrease in genetic heterozygosity in Hangul population over a period of time and resultant susceptibility to inbreeding depression resulting from low population size.

The sensitivity analysis indicated that there is a 25 percent chance of extinction in 100 years. Increasing the chance of poaching to 39 percent with additional winter mortality with a 5 percent chance of occurrence would substantially increase the Genetic Heterozygosity extinction risk to 90 percent.

The low fawn to female ratio and fawn survival is attributed to stress owing to the biotic disturbance in upper Dachigam compounded with nutritional stress and fawn predation by common leopard, Asiatic black bear, jackal, red fox, and stray dogs of shepherds and increased human interference.