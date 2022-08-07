‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ | Chugh exhorts J&K BJP to make PM’s vision a success

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday exhorted the party workers in J&K to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a big success in J&K.
Chugh said that it was the Prime Minister's vision to see the national flag on every rooftop in J&K and for this, the BJP workers must work day and night.
“It is the time that the Muftis and Abdullahs, who have been surviving due to the support of anti-national forces, are also shown their place in J&K,” he said.
Chugh was addressing a meeting of former MLAs, ministers, district in-charges, and other senior BJP leaders here.
He said that ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’ would see every house unfurling the national flag during the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign between August 13 and 15.
Chugh said that on August 9 and 10, the BJP workers would take out a ‘yatra’ to distribute national flags in every corner of J&K, and from August 12 to 14, the party campaign would spread the message widely.
“On August 14, a special programme by POJK will be held to pay tribute to those who fought against Pakistan invaders,” he said.
Those present in the meeting included J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma, former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, former J&K BJP president Sat Sharma, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Manyal, and Priya Sethi and Harinder Gupta.
On the occasion, Raina said, “J&K residents have adopted the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan’ from their hearts. Today every resident of J&K is hoisting Tiranga. The sight of Tiranga fills our hearts with pride and joy and the youth of Kashmir as well as Jammu are enthusiastically promoting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan’ on the call of PM Modi.”