‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ | Chugh exhorts J&K BJP to make PM’s vision a success

Jammu: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Sunday exhorted the party workers in J&K to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ a big success in J&K.

Chugh said that it was the Prime Minister's vision to see the national flag on every rooftop in J&K and for this, the BJP workers must work day and night.

“It is the time that the Muftis and Abdullahs, who have been surviving due to the support of anti-national forces, are also shown their place in J&K,” he said.