Har Ghar Tiranga turning out to be biggest Jan Mahotsav on earth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners and senior officials at the civil secretariat here to review the preparations for the Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which would start on August 13.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying that Har Ghar Tiranga was a celebration of the spirit of Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan.

“The schools and colleges are organising programmes recalling the contribution of freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. It is turning out to be the biggest Jan Mahotsav on earth. The journey of our future will now be defined by self-reliance and self-respect,” he said.

Observing that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J&K was receiving an overwhelming response from all quarters, the LG exhorted officials to encourage the PRI members, prominent citizens, political parties, youth clubs, government officials, and common people to come forward and imbibe the true spirit of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.