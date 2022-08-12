Har Ghar Tiranga turning out to be biggest Jan Mahotsav on earth: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners and senior officials at the civil secretariat here to review the preparations for the Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which would start on August 13.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted the LG as saying that Har Ghar Tiranga was a celebration of the spirit of Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan.
“The schools and colleges are organising programmes recalling the contribution of freedom fighters and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle. It is turning out to be the biggest Jan Mahotsav on earth. The journey of our future will now be defined by self-reliance and self-respect,” he said.
Observing that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in J&K was receiving an overwhelming response from all quarters, the LG exhorted officials to encourage the PRI members, prominent citizens, political parties, youth clubs, government officials, and common people to come forward and imbibe the true spirit of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.
“Amrit Kal Khand is a golden opportunity for retrospection and preparation for a leap into the glorious future,” the LG said.
He asked the Administrative Secretaries, DCs, SSPs, and HoDs to lead the campaign and directed for organising programmes of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at prominent and iconic places, tourist spots, and border villages, besides illuminating the most conspicuous buildings and spots all over J&K in tricolour.
The LG directed identifying houses and families of freedom fighters, and conducting Prabhat Pheris involving students, NCC cadets, and NSS volunteers, besides integrating COVID-19 precautionary dose with the campaign.
The Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and SSPs shared the programmes being conducted in their respective departments and districts.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal; DGP Dilbag Singh; ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar; Administrative Secretaries; Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Divisional Commissioners; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing.