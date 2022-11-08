Hard-hitting on winter preparedness, CS says unscheduled power cuts unacceptable

Jammu: Acting tough regarding the administration’s winter preparedness, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday said unscheduled power cuts were unacceptable.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a winter preparedness review of the Power Distribution Companies (DisComs) at the civil secretariat here, the chief secretary instructed the officers to ensure that government workshops were replenished with spare parts, inspections of transformers be undertaken, and sufficient stock of transformers maintained to meet the demand during peak consumption season.

He said that the flat rate system of billing would be dispensed soon.

The chief secretary said that demand-side management to reduce losses and to ensure a regular supply of power to the customers was of paramount importance.