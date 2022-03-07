Hardworking student, obedient daughter; a promising life cut short

Srinagar: Carpet weaver Nazir Ahmad Tinda was hopeful that his daughter Rafiya Nazir, who passed class 12 exams with a distinction recently, would become a doctor but the dreams of the family were shattered as her body arrived at his home Monday morning in a shroud.

Nineteen-year-old Rafiya, a resident of Check Saderbal Hazratbal here, was critically injured in the Amira Kadal grenade attack on Sunday. She was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment but died due to multiple injuries that she had suffered in the blast.

Rafiya had secured 93 per cent marks in class 12 board exams, results for which were declared last month. She scored 98 marks in three subjects - Chemistry, Biology and Functional English.