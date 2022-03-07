Hardworking student, obedient daughter; a promising life cut short

Srinagar: Carpet weaver Nazir Ahmad Tinda was hopeful that his daughter Rafiya Nazir, who passed class 12 exams with a distinction recently, would become a doctor but the dreams of the family were shattered as her body arrived at his home Monday morning in a shroud.
Nineteen-year-old Rafiya, a resident of Check Saderbal Hazratbal here, was critically injured in the Amira Kadal grenade attack on Sunday. She was shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment but died due to multiple injuries that she had suffered in the blast.
Rafiya had secured 93 per cent marks in class 12 board exams, results for which were declared last month. She scored 98 marks in three subjects - Chemistry, Biology and Functional English.
The family said that Rafiya had gone out with her mother and sister to shopping at Lal Chowk. “We received a call from the police about the incident. On reaching the hospital, we found her elder sister with an injured leg but didn't see Rafiya because she was being operated upon. This morning, we were informed that she has died," the family said.
Militants had lobbed a grenade in a busy marketplace near Amira Kadal on Sunday. The attack was caught on CCTV - showing an explosion in the marketplace where a large number of people were busy with Sunday shopping. People could be seen running for safety as several fell on the ground after being hit by splinters.
An elderly man from old Srinagar was killed on the spot. The police say one of their personnel also received injuries in the blast.
A pall of gloom descended on the entire Saderbal locality as news of Rafia’s death became public on Monday morning with scores of people calling on her wailing parents and other family members to console them.
Rafia’s mother Fahmeeda Begum, a housewife,besides her sister have also received minor injuries in a grenade blast. Fahmeeda was accompanying daughter Rafiya and Farhana at the time when the explosion took place.
The family lives in a modest two-room house. Besides mother and father, Rafiya is survived by two brothers Jehangir Hussain (21), Suhail Hussain (20) and sister Farhana Nazir (23).
“My every dream is shattered now,” Nazir says amid heavy sobs. “She was snatched from me.”
Nazir says that he was hopeful that his daughter will become a doctor some day and make him proud. “She was intelligent, hardworking and God fearing,” he says. “Why was she snatched from us?. ” With the carpet weaving business almost down, Nazir’s son Suhail is working as a mechanic in an automobile shop in Khayam area of the city. “I had a lot of expectations from Rafiya,” Suhail says. “I had pledged to give her everything so that she becomes a doctor,” he says while beating his head.
Rafiya’s sister, Farhana was numb and witnessed the large number of people carrying the mortal remains of her sister. “Besides sister she was my dear friend,” she says with tears in her eyes.
Hundreds of people assembled at the residence of Nazir soon after news of the death of Rafiya broke. Her Nimaz-e-Jinaza was attended by hundreds of people. Amid emotional scenes, scores of women assembled at the house of Rafiya sang dirges. “She was too young and deserved henna on her hands as a bride, and not blood,” the women said.