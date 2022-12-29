Harnessing full potential of UTs will make India world’s 3rd largest economy: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah Thursday emphasised on making Union Territories (UTs) a role model for the country and said that if the potential of UTs would be fully harnessed, India would be able to achieve the goal of becoming the third largest economy in the world.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a conference on UTs organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, Shah said that the conference was held in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that UTs should become models of good governance and development for the rest of the country.
Shah also directed the UTs to prepare their vision for 2047 and said that UTs should take inspiration from PM Modi's motto of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ while striving to become a hub of tourism, development, and welfare.
He said that all the UTs should come together and work synergistically on a common platform to achieve the national objectives and vision and take the country forward in the journey of development.
The Union Home Minister said that the UTs were small in geographical size and had a relatively simple administrative set up and as such were ideal prototypes to experiment with pilot programmes.
“These experiments can be tested on a small scale in the UTs and then replicated in larger regions and states,” he said.
Shah said that the focus should be on cooperatives, especially in the fisheries sector, for development and public participation.
“At the same time, UTs should focus on increasing their manufacturing sector to reduce their dependence on external resources to reduce the loss of revenue in the process,” he said.
The Union Home Minister said that the tourist circuits should be developed in the country to attract more tourists and reduce the cost of transportation.
He said that in this ‘Amrit Kaal’, all Indians should take a pledge to transform India into ‘Best India’.
“It is an overall vision for the year 2047 when India will complete 100 years of independence. All UTs have been given a roadmap for 2047 and an action plan for the next 5 years and the goals set for the next 5 years to be achieved. An annual plan should be drawn up. The implementation and progress of these action plans should also be monitored and reviewed regularly and rigorously to derive maximum benefits,” Shah said.
He said that the development should reach the grassroots level and that the indicator of development cannot be measured only by the rising figures of GDP but only by the positive impact it has on the remotest and most deprived people of the society.
The Union Home Minister said that PM Modi has kept the ‘Panch Pranas’ of ‘Amrit Kaal’ and every UT administration should imbibe the spirit of these ‘Panch Pranas’ in the performance of their duties.
“The UTs should be guided by these five principles: creation of safe and secure UTs; achieving saturation in flagship schemes; minimum government, maximum governance; zero tolerance towards corruption; and develop best practices for the overall development of the UTs,” he said.
Shah said that primary education was an important medium to ensure that the future generations of the country imbibe these five principles.
He said that the inspirational life of Sri Aurobindo had many lessons and meanings for administration.
“The UTs, especially Puducherry, should take the lead in documenting the lessons of his life and spreading awareness about them,” the Union Home Minister said.
He called upon all UTs to exchange best practices while stressing on safe UTs, completion of flagship schemes, minimum government and maximum governance and zero tolerance against corruption.
Shah said that the UTs should become models of self-reliance and every UT should be proud of its heritage.
He said that immense tourism potential would be developed in the UTs. Appreciating the progress made by the UTs so far, the Union Home Minister encouraged all the participants to work in synergy to realise the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
The conference ended with the guidance and way forward given by Shah.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also attended the conference that began with a welcome address by the Union Home Secretary while the Cabinet Secretary congratulated all the participants for conducting an insightful session on UTs.