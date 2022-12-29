Harnessing full potential of UTs will make India world’s 3rd largest economy: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah Thursday emphasised on making Union Territories (UTs) a role model for the country and said that if the potential of UTs would be fully harnessed, India would be able to achieve the goal of becoming the third largest economy in the world.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a conference on UTs organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi, Shah said that the conference was held in pursuance of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that UTs should become models of good governance and development for the rest of the country.

Shah also directed the UTs to prepare their vision for 2047 and said that UTs should take inspiration from PM Modi's motto of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ while striving to become a hub of tourism, development, and welfare.

He said that all the UTs should come together and work synergistically on a common platform to achieve the national objectives and vision and take the country forward in the journey of development.

The Union Home Minister said that the UTs were small in geographical size and had a relatively simple administrative set up and as such were ideal prototypes to experiment with pilot programmes.