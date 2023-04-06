HASHTAG KASHMIR | Internationally acclaimed artist brushes, sculpts to promote Kashmir

Srinagar: Daughter of the soil, internationally acclaimed artist Rouble Nagi has created a mural under the theme Hashtag Kashmir to promote the “heaven of earth”.

Born in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Nagi has created the mural on the banks of River Jhelum at Rajbagh area here.

Based in Mumbai, she has done over 800 murals worldwide creating a niche for herself in the field of Arts.

“As Jammu and Kashmir is my home state, I would like art to be accessible to all. Art cannot be just for the select few restricted to private collections and museums. I want the Kashmiri people to be exposed to public art and benefit from it,” Nagi told Greater Kashmir. “I see a lot of potential for public art in Kashmir and hopefully this is just one of many upcoming future installations in the Valley.”

She says that the colours used in the sculpture are inspired by Kashmir’s landscape along with the seasons.

“The abstract theme is a depiction of the vast cultural and ethnic diversity of Kashmir intertwined with each other, and painting it with positive strokes. Each alphabet has been specifically designed to create a rhythm of significant colours. Hashtag Kashmir sculpture is an iconic installation for the city, while creating a selfie point for the youth and tourists,” she says.