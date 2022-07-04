Hassle-free movement of perishables: Fruit growers, traders hail LG Sinha

Shopian/Baramulla: The fruit growers and traders in south Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts appreciated the Lieutenant Governor's decision for facilitating the free movement of fruit laden trucks along National Highway and Mughal road.
President Fruit Mandi Shopian Peer Muhamamd Amin told Greater Kashmir that they appreciated the LG's decision of issuing the new traffic advisory to facilitate the seamless movement of fruit trucks along the National Highway and Mughal road.
He said that due to the halting of trucks along the National Highway, the fruit growers and traders in the area suffered heavy losses.
"Anyways, it is better late than never", said Amin.
He, however, said that it was difficult for truckers to reach Qazigund before 2 pm.
According to the modified advisory, the trucks with 10 tyres carrying perishable items should reach Jakheni / Qazigund Naka before 2 pm.
Amin said that the fruit industry was already grappling with losses over the past few years and the recent disruptions in the free movement of fruit laden trucks had compounded the problems of the fruit growers and traders.
Abdul Majeed, an office bearer of Fruit Grower's and Dealers Association Fruit Mandi, Pirchoo Pulwama said that the association hailed the decision of LG. "It reflects that the government is concerned about the fruit growers and dealers of the Valley", he said.
The fruit growers at fruit Mandi Sopore have also expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor.
The upbeat fruit traders said that the hassle free movement of perishable fruit is a huge relief to the people associated with the apple industry. “It is a huge relief to apple traders,” said Aijaz Ahmad, an apple trader from Sopore.
“In last week we suffered a huge loss due to the certain restrictions on the movement of traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway. However, the LG’S intervention has provided us a huge relief,” added Aijaz.
The business at the fruit Mandi Sopore started with huge enthusiasm among the traders on Monday. Over 45 fruit laden trucks were dispatched to different cities of the country.
“The Sopore fruit Mandi is abuzz with the business activity today. The directions passed by the LG has infused new life among the traders here,” said Fayaz Ahmad, president apple traders association fruit Mandi Sopore.
He said that in the last few weeks the traders suffered massive loss due to certain restrictions on the highway. He said several varieties of fruit which are considered as perishable fruit and have short life could not even reach different fruit Mandis in desired time, with the result, the traders suffered massive loss.
“The immediate and quick transportation of certain varieties of apple at this time is extremely important,” said president apple traders association fruit Mandi Sopore. “The directions to facilitate fruit laden trucks even through Mughal road has brought cheer over the faces of traders here,”added president Apple Traders Association fruit mandi Sopore.
While expressing his gratitude to the LG, Fayaz Ahmad, Apple Traders Association fruit Mandi Sopore pinned hope that the authorities will implement directions of LG in letter and spirit.