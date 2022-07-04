Hassle-free movement of perishables: Fruit growers, traders hail LG Sinha

He said that due to the halting of trucks along the National Highway, the fruit growers and traders in the area suffered heavy losses.

"Anyways, it is better late than never", said Amin.

He, however, said that it was difficult for truckers to reach Qazigund before 2 pm.

According to the modified advisory, the trucks with 10 tyres carrying perishable items should reach Jakheni / Qazigund Naka before 2 pm.