Have achieved success against grenade-throwers: DGP

Jammu: Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that all types of modules of militant groups involved in targetting civilians in Kashmir "have been destroyed.”
This statement comes in the wake of a grenade attack at crowded Amira Kadal area of Srinagar on Sunday that had left 24 people wounded and 2 dead and the subsequent arrest of two persons in the case on Tuesday.
“We have identified all those involved in the recent grenade attack (Amira Kadal) and soon the case will be completely solved,” the DGP said while speaking to reporters in Kathua district.
Hours after the DGP spoke to the media in Kathua district, the Srinagar police claimed to have arrested two persons involved in the Amira Kadal grenade attack and seized a two-wheeler used in the grenade-throwing.
The DGP said that “the enemies of peace are involved in grenade attacks on civilians to cause them harm”. “However, the security forces have achieved success by destroying such modules which were created by enemies to kill civilians in grenade attacks.”
“We have destroyed all types of such modules in the past, too. If any new module comes up, it will accordingly be destroyed,” the DGP said. Referring to the border security apparatus on the border, the DGP said that the “grid has been strengthened to deal with narcotics and arms smuggling across the border.”
Answering a question on drug menace, the DGP said “the drugs are more challenging then militancy in the society.”
“We can end the menace with the involvement of youth and members of the society even as police have launched special drives in every district and the zonal heads are monitoring such operations,” he added.
He further said a huge quantity of consignments of drugs have been seized while zonal police heads were working hard to control the drug smuggling. The drugs and arms being smuggled from across the border or dropped using drones have also been seized in the past, he added.