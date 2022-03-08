Have achieved success against grenade-throwers: DGP

Jammu: Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that all types of modules of militant groups involved in targetting civilians in Kashmir "have been destroyed.”

This statement comes in the wake of a grenade attack at crowded Amira Kadal area of Srinagar on Sunday that had left 24 people wounded and 2 dead and the subsequent arrest of two persons in the case on Tuesday.

“We have identified all those involved in the recent grenade attack (Amira Kadal) and soon the case will be completely solved,” the DGP said while speaking to reporters in Kathua district.