Having touched the moon, we should set big goals: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that after having touched the moon, there was a need to set big goals.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various developmental projects of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and launching the ‘Beautification of Budgam Town’ initiative, the LG said, “India is moving ahead with new thinking and new resolve. We have touched the moon. Now, we should set big goals. Now, we should work with new speed and scale and dedicate ourselves in building a progressive society and realise the vision of smart cities, smart towns, and smart villages.”

He congratulated the district administration, public representatives, and the people of Budgam and said, “I am hopeful that planned infrastructure development projects and amenities for sustainable living by Budgam district administration will create healthy competition amongst cities of J&K and encourage public and Urban Local Bodies to improve infrastructure and make the urban spaces beautiful and inclusive.”