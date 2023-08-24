Having touched the moon, we should set big goals: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that after having touched the moon, there was a need to set big goals.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various developmental projects of central Kashmir’s Budgam district and launching the ‘Beautification of Budgam Town’ initiative, the LG said, “India is moving ahead with new thinking and new resolve. We have touched the moon. Now, we should set big goals. Now, we should work with new speed and scale and dedicate ourselves in building a progressive society and realise the vision of smart cities, smart towns, and smart villages.”
He congratulated the district administration, public representatives, and the people of Budgam and said, “I am hopeful that planned infrastructure development projects and amenities for sustainable living by Budgam district administration will create healthy competition amongst cities of J&K and encourage public and Urban Local Bodies to improve infrastructure and make the urban spaces beautiful and inclusive.”
Sinha said that the initiative for beautification of Budgam town would boost rapid development of the economy, strengthen its ecology, and ensure ease of living.
“These projects are reflective of the vibrancy and resolve of the district,” he said.
Addressing the gathering at Raj Bhawan, the LG called upon the public representatives, civil society members, and the youth to discharge their collective responsibility in realising the developmental goals for a glorious future.
He said the J&K administration was sensitive to the developmental needs of the people and made every possible effort for inclusive and sustainable development of J&K.
“Our efforts are focused on inclusive growth as reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas to provide better quality of life to the citizens, remove disparities and fulfill the aspirations of all sections,” Sinha said.
He commended the endeavour of the district administration for honouring Acharya Abhinav Gupt by creating infrastructure, facilities, and beautification works of the Bairam Cave at Beerwah.
“It is a wonderful example of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi' and a multi-dimensional approach will help develop Beerwah as a major tourist destination,” the LG said.
District Development Council (DDC) Budgam Chairman, Nazir Ahmad Khan thanked the LG-led J&K administration for taking development to the grassroots level.
The projects inaugurated by LG on Thursday include public and children parks around Charar-e-Sharief shrine; renovation and beautification works for Bairam Hill Cave at Beerwah, Budgam; jogger’s park at MC Chadoora; Water Supply Scheme, Harinoo, and New Type Primary Health Centre, Choon.
The projects worth Rs 41 crore for which the foundation stones were laid are transit accommodation at Kakanmaran, Budgam; new bus stand Chadoora; modernisation of DC office complex; Water Supply Scheme, Gundipora, Beerwah and construction of 19 new panchayat ghars across Budgam.
The LG also distributed sports kits to youth of Budgam and smartphones and smart kits to specially-abled children.
Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bidhuri; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Akshay Labroo attended the ceremony at Raj Bhawan auditorium.