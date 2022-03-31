‘Hawala money meant for subversive activities seized in Jammu’

Jammu: The police have arrested a Kokernag resident in Gandhi Nagar with Rs 6.90 lakhs (hawala money) and three others have been detained while a case has been registered, police said on Thursday.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said police received an intelligence input regarding unidentified persons who were going to receive hawala money in Jammu and accordingly checking points were established in the city.
During the checking, he said that a person namely Muhammed Shareef Shah (64), resident of Syed Poora, Larnoo, Kokernag (Anantnag) was arrested from Gandhi Nagar.
The police team recovered Rs six lakhs and ninety thousands from his possession during his arrest, he added issuing a statement here while disclosing that the seized hawala money was meant for subversive activities in Jammu whereas the former minister namely Babu Singh absconded in the case.
He further said that “Shareef Shah was put to questioning during which he disclosed that he was tasked by chairman of Nature - Mankind Friendly Global Party, Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, Kathua to collect money from Omer at Srinagar.”
Quoting the investigation, he further added that “Shareef came to Jammu after receiving money from Omer and he was caught by the police accordingly.”
“Shareef disclosed the names of local associates and foreign associates i.e., Javed and Khatib, residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Farooq Khan of Torronto (Canada),” he added. He said that “Shareef is also admin of a secret Whatsapp group having members including but not limited to Pakistanis and Saudis.”
As the investigation proceeded, the ADGP said that Gurdev Singh, resident of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma, resident of Kathua and Muhammed Sharif Sartaj, resident of Jammu have been detained with regard to hawala transactions. In this regard a case has been registered and more arrests in the case are likely, another police officer added.