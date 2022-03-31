‘Hawala money meant for subversive activities seized in Jammu’

Jammu: The police have arrested a Kokernag resident in Gandhi Nagar with Rs 6.90 lakhs (hawala money) and three others have been detained while a case has been registered, police said on Thursday.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh said police received an intelligence input regarding unidentified persons who were going to receive hawala money in Jammu and accordingly checking points were established in the city.

During the checking, he said that a person namely Muhammed Shareef Shah (64), resident of Syed Poora, Larnoo, Kokernag (Anantnag) was arrested from Gandhi Nagar.