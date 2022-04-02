Hawala money trail suggests it was meant to promote separatism, terrorism: Dilbag Singh

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the trail of hawala money - which had been seized in Jammu - has revealed that it was meant to be used for promoting separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities.
The DGP was speaking on the sideline of a passing out parade of BSF in Udhampur. “The money trail suggests i.e., money from where it was sent and where it had to be delivered – had a hidden motive something which ultimately seemingly links to separatism and terrorism,” the DGP responded to a question on the absconding former minister Babu Singh.
The DGP further said that “We have nabbed some and Babu Singh himself is absconding. Soon he will be found (nabbed) and after investigation, its disclosure will be made.”
“The way hawala money had come (to Jammu), its channel and its trail indicate that this money had to be used for anti-national activities,” he further said.
The former minister is evading his arrest following the arrest of Mohammed Shareef Shah (64), resident of Syed Poora, Larnoo, Kokernag (Anantnag) from Gandhi Nagar area recently with Rs 6.90 lakhs.
In his questioning, police said Shareef Shah disclosed that he was tasked by chairman of Nature - Mankind Friendly Global Party, Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh, Kathua (former minister) to collect money from Omer at Srinagar.
After collecting money from Omer, police said, Shah was nabbed by the police as soon as he reached Jammu.
Police have also detained Gurdev Singh, resident of Jammu, Sidhant Sharma, resident of Kathua and Mohammed Sharif Sartaj, resident of Jammu with regard to hawala transactions and the names of three other persons i.e., Javed and Khatib, both residents of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) and Faroow Khan of Torronto (Canada) have also surfaced during the course of investigation.
Meanwhile, police have continued raids to nab the absconding former minister.
SOCIAL MEDIA BECOMES TOOL FOR PAKISTAN, PRO-PAKISTAN ELEMENTS
In response to another question with regard to militancy, the DGP said that “Social media is being used by Pakistan and Pro-Pakistan agencies to keep the ecosystem of terror alive and their supporters here (J&K).” It is in these circumstances, he said: “Hence, we keep eye on the social media and whenever an adverse thing is noticed, accordingly legal action is taken against the elements (anti-national).”
“Recently, such things have been noticed in which terror is being promoted in a hidden manner. We have found those elements promoting terrorism and separatism narrative. We have taken action against such elements and in future too, these elements will be dealt with legally,” he said.
EXPECTING MORE PILGRIMS IN AMARNATH YATRA
He said that “due to covid19, there was a break of 2 years in Amarnath Yatra and now we got rid of the virus. Similarly, we are expecting more pilgrims this year in Amarnath yatra. Accordingly, we are making adequate security related arrangements,” he said.
Commenting on expectations of more pilgrims this year, he said, “We have also made elaborate arrangements for camps and its number has increased as per the expectation of rise in pilgrimage.”
As far as security is concerned, he said, they will make all kinds of security related arrangements.
KUPWARA WAS GATEWAY OF MILITANCY ONCE
Speaking at the passing out parade of the BSF jawans, the DGP J&K Police said that he witnessed BSF’s working during 34 years. “I started my career from BSF with posting in 76 Battalion, Kupwara and 132 Battalion. That time Kupwara was known as ‘gateway of militancy,” he added. That time, he recalled that “Many terrorist groups went to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) for arms training and returned back to Kashmir. We were gradually preparing for the situation for which we were not prepared at that time.” He however lauded the role of BSF in normalising the situation in Kashmir with their sacrifices.
“I am witness to the sacrifices of the BSF officers and jawans. If the situation has improved to this level, I am proud that it was due to the BSF’s operations in late 80s and early 90s and I was working with them shoulder to shoulder,” he added.