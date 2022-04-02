Hawala money trail suggests it was meant to promote separatism, terrorism: Dilbag Singh

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Saturday said the trail of hawala money - which had been seized in Jammu - has revealed that it was meant to be used for promoting separatism, terrorism and anti-national activities.

The DGP was speaking on the sideline of a passing out parade of BSF in Udhampur. “The money trail suggests i.e., money from where it was sent and where it had to be delivered – had a hidden motive something which ultimately seemingly links to separatism and terrorism,” the DGP responded to a question on the absconding former minister Babu Singh.