Haziq Lone from Shopian secures all-India rank 10 in NEET UG exams

The news set off a wave of euphoria in the entire village with locals making a beeline at Haziq's house.

“We’ve had a steady stream of visitors since morning,” he said.

A group of locals said that it was a proud moment for all of them.

“It is for the first time that someone from our village has achieved such a feat. We are very happy for him,” they said.

According to Haziq, he was in 6th standard when he dreamt of becoming a doctor.