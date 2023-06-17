HC allows temporary structures for Amarnath Yatra period at Sonamarg

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has permitted for setting up temporary structures for the facilitation of the Amarnath Yatris at Sonamarg.

However, the court ordered that the temporary structures should be demolished once the yatra was over. A bench of Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi modified its order dated March 27, 2023, to allow the authorities to raise “temporary structures” at Sonamarg for the convenient transit of the yatris.

“Considering the fact that Amarnath Yatra is going to commence from July 1, 2023, in order to facilitate and provide convenient provisions and facilities for the large number of yatris who are going to visit Amarnath, which is also for a limited period, as prayed for by learned counsel for the respondent (government), we allow raising only temporary structures meant for the convenient transit of the yatris, which shall be liable to be demolished on completion of the yatra by restoring the earlier position in the field,” the court said.