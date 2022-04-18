HC amends regulations | Woman judge to be preferred as GSICC Chairperson

Jammu: A woman judge of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, will be preferred as the chairperson of Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) for each wing.

The GSICC chairperson will be nominated by the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Recasting of the Regulation 4 (1)(a) of the “Gender Sensitization & Sexual Harassment of Women at the High Court and Subordinate Courts of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Regulations,2016” in this connection has been notified by the Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta on Monday.