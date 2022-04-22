HC approves panel of lawyers for conducting cases

Srinagar: High Court of J&K and Ladakh has approved a panel of lawyers for conducting cases against it. According to a notification issued by Registrar General, Sanjeev Gupta the panel of lawyers has been approved for conducting cases before the High Court for and against the High Court/Subordinate Courts.

For Kashmir Province Sr advocate Mohammad Ishaq Qadri and advocate Atir Javed have been assigned the High Court Cases while advocates Zeenat Nazir and Shah Amir will conduct High Court Cases/R TI Cases.