HC asks Centre to form panel to resolve dispute over Centaur Lake View Hotel

The court observed that the dispute raised in this petition was, thus, a dispute between an autonomous body fully owned, controlled and administered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and “the J&K UT administered by the President of India through Lieutenant Governor who is answerable to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI.”

Holding that the termination of lease and issuance of eviction notice by the J&K government was the dispute between “two limbs of GoI”, the court asked GoI through its Cabinet Secretary to constitute a committee comprising Secretary Civil Aviation, Secretary Home Affairs, and Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs to adjudicate the dispute.

“Effort shall be made to resolve the dispute amicably by following as far as practicable the mechanism provided under Office Memorandum dated March 31, 2020). Should the committee at its level fail to resolve the dispute between the parties for any reason whatsoever, the matter shall be referred to the Cabinet Secretary whose decision shall be final and binding on all the concerned. The committee shall be free to put on notice any department, officer or official of GoI or J&K government to elicit any information or record.” The court ordered the committee be constituted within four weeks.

“The committee should hear all the stakeholders and finalise its decision within a period of two months,” the court said. “Till a final decision on the matter is taken by the competent authority, there will be a status quo in respect of leased premises.”