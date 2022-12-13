HC awards Rs 30.20 lakh compensation to electrocuted minor

The plea before the court contended that a 5-year-old boy came in direct contact with live 33,000 KV HT line passing through adjacent to his residential house at Mantrigam, Bandipora where the victim had been residing with his family.

“The residential house was constructed in 2008 and the 33,000 KV HT line was laid by PDD in 2012 being maintained and looked after by them,” the court said.

The HT line is stated to have been knowingly installed by the officials adjacent to the residential house despite objections raised by the inhabitants of the village including father of the victim.

As a result of the coming into direct contact with the HT line, the minor suffered severe burn injuries on account of electrocution and was consequently admitted in SMHS hospital Srinagar on November 17, 2018, for treatment.

The victim was operated on a number of times resulting in amputation of his right hand, thumb of the left hand, finger of right foot.

Besides, he suffered burn injuries to the whole body.

The disability suffered by the victim petitioner are stated to have been evaluated and assessed by medical board to the extent of 90 percent permanent in nature and a certificate also issued on June 12, 2019.