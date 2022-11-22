HC closes PIL on fee from Aug 2019 till normal classes resumed in J&K

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on fee charged by educational institutions from August 2019 till normal class work resumed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Closing the PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul left it open to any person or individual parent to approach the Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Private Educational Institutions J&K or government for any grievance.