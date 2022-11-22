HC closes PIL on fee from Aug 2019 till normal classes resumed in J&K

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on fee charged by educational institutions from August 2019 till normal class work resumed in Jammu and Kashmir.
Closing the PIL, a division bench of Chief Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul left it open to any person or individual parent to approach the Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Private Educational Institutions J&K or government for any grievance.
“The subject matter of this PIL has reference to charging of tuition fee, bus fee, or any other sought of incidental fee charged from the parents by any educational institute from August 2019 onwards till normal class work resumes,” the court said.
As the PIL came up for hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) M A Chashoo on behalf of the government submitted that the grievances of the petitioner, Sheikh Umar Farooq, stands settled by formation of Committee for Fixation of Fee Structure of Private Educational Institutions, J&K.
While the AAG contended that the Fee Fixation Committee was issuing orders from time to time to regulate the matters within its ambit, he said the committee was providing hearing to the various parent bodies as also the school associations.
In view of the statement, the court disposed of the PIL. “However, the grievance, if any, of any of the individual parents can be addressed by approaching the said committee or the government,” the court said.